Firefighters armed with drag forks and water backpacks battled a blazing hay bale

Firefighters armed with drag forks and water backpacks extinguished a blazing bale of hay.
By Jon Cooper
Sunday, 14 July, 2019, 09:02
The fire was found at Hoggbarn Lane, at Langley Mill, about 9.40pm, on Saturday, July 13.
A Derbyshire fire services spokesman said Ripley firefighters attended the incident involving one large bale of hay and they used drag forks and water backpacks to extinguish the fire.