Firefighter killed in training exercise
A firefighter has died after a collision between two boats during a water rescue training exercise.
The 35-year-old man, who has not yet been named, was killed at Neyland Marina, in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, Wales, following an incident at around 11.30am yesterday.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the victim was a firefighter for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue.
The force said: "Next of kin are in the process of being informed and are being supported by specialist officers."
The cause of the incident is being investigated by police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.
In a statement, the Fire Brigades Union said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of our brother in Wales, who tragically died carrying out routine training for water rescue.
“Our heartfelt condolences go to his family and friends at this incredibly sad time.
“Firefighters risk their lives daily to keep people safe; they prepare and train for all eventualities, and in this heartbreaking case, a colleague and friend has lost his life in this endeavour.
“No worker should ever die whilst fulfilling their role.
“We will be investigating the causes and circumstances of this death to ensure that lessons are learnt. The FBU will do all it can to support the bereaved family.”
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “We are incredibly sad to hear of the awful news from Wales.
“Our thoughts are very much with our colleagues at Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue and the family and friends of this firefighter who has made the ultimate sacrifice.”