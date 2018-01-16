Firearms officers called to Sheffield restaurant after reports of shots being fired

Shots have reportedly been fired at a Sheffield restaurant, where firearms officers remain at the scene.

A car is said to have pulled up outside Jigga's restaurant on Cricket Inn Road, just outside the city centre, this evening, from where the occupants fired five shots towards the premises, which was occupied at the time.

No one is believed to have been injured in the alleged shooting, which is the second in Sheffield in the space of two days.

A police spokesman said officers were called at 7.24pm to the restaurant.

"It's alleged that a a dark-coloured car pulled up and someone fired several shots towards the premises, which had people inside," he said.

"Nobody was injured, and the vehicle then sped off, it has been reported."

He said shortly before 9pm that firearms officers remained at the scene, and nobody had been arrested.

No further description of the car or the occupants is available at this stage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 846.

The alleged shooting tonight follows an incident yesterday afternoon in the Dyche Lane area of Jordanthorpe, where three shots were reportedly fired at a property.

No one is believed to have been injured in that alleged shooting, which took place at around 3.30pm with parents and children in the area.

Police said an 18-year-old man from the Jordanthorpe area had been arrested in connection with the incident, on suspicion of possessing a firearm.