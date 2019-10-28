Fire at University of Sheffield science building
Firefighters have been called out to a blaze at a University of Sheffield science laboratory.
The ongoing incident is taking place at the University's nanoscience and technology building on Broad Lane.
The fire service said multiple crews were in attendance and had used breathing apparatus and hoses.
Firefighters were called out shortly after 6pm this evening to reports of a fire in a third floor laboratory.
The fire service have not as yet revealed if anyone was injured in the blaze or if hazardous materials were involved.
