Fire started deliberately in block of flats in Sheffield

An old mattress and rubbish were set on fire in a stairwell in a block of flats in Sheffield.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze on Washington Road, Sharrow, at 7.40pm yesterday.

Flames did not spread to any of the flats.

Arsonists in Sheffield were also responsible for setting fire to two wheelie bins on Spring Close View, Gleadless Valley; a motorbike torched on Batemoor Road, Batemoor and a Suzuki Alto found alight on Chaucer Road, Parson Cross.

In Barnsley, a Saab was fired on Lang Avenue, Lundwood; an Audi A3 was torched on Summer Street and a Vauxhall Insignia was found burning on Hound Hill, Worsbrough.

A Ford Transit van was set on fire on Lodge Lane, Braithwaite, Doncaster and a Toyota Land Cruiser was torched on Addison Road, Maltby, Rotherham

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.