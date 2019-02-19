Fire service to provide engine for funeral of tragic Sheffield boy 

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have revealed they will be providing an engine for the funeral of a Sheffield boy who died age three after his family made an appeal for help to give him the perfect send-off.

Kalel Pallett’s family lost their ‘beautiful baby boy’ on Wednesday, February 6, after he fell ill with a virus.

The three-year-old was mad about fire engines, and as such his family issued an emotional plea for help to get an engine to lead the funeral procession from their home in Arbourthorne to the Sharrow church where the service will be held on Wednesday, February 27.

READ MORE: Sheffield mum issues heartbreaking funeral request after tragic death of beautiful baby boy

Their plight touched the hearts of many, and led numerous people to ask South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue (SYFR) for their help.

Now, SYFR have revealed that after a meeting with Kalel’s family today they will be providing an engine for the funeral procession.

In a statement, it said: “Today we have met with the family of three-year-old Kalel Pallett, to offer them our support, after they appealed last week for a fire engine to lead his funeral procession.

READ MORE: These are some of the aircraft you could see in the Mi Amigo tribute flypast over Endcliffe Park

“We can now confirm that we will be providing an engine for the funeral, due to the extremely sad circumstances surrounding Kalel's death.

“His family, who are extremely grateful for everyone's support, have now asked for some privacy whilst they come to terms with what has happened - thank you to everyone who helped bring this to our attention.”

READ MORE: Landlord’s appeal to identify thief who stole charity boxes from Sheffield pub

In response to the post on Facebook, Kalel’s grandmother Tarnall Lee Hallam said: “The people at the station today were absolutely amazing. Thank you to everyone supporting us and a big shout out to Andy Strel who has dealt with us with dignity and compassion.

“You really have gone above and beyond to provide not just the engine but also other support at this difficult time.”

Kalel’s mum, Chrissie Simpson-Greaves, added: “Thank you to all of you. We are so grateful for the support. We can’t thank you enough.”

