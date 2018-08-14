Fire service issues advice after two kitchen fires in Doncaster

Firefighters have issued safety advice after two kitchen fires in Doncaster.

In the first incident, crews were called to a bungalow in Sheridan Avenue, Balby, at 8.20pm yesterday after a fire broke out in the grill.

CRIME: No justice for family of Sheffield takeaway boss nine years after fatal shooting

At 2.40am today a cooking related fire broke out in a flat in Middleham Road, Cantley.

READ MORE: Police smash windows to remove suspects from car in Sheffield street

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said ovens and grills should be cleaned out regularly to avoid a build up of fat and grease

POLICE: Broken-down car stolen in Sheffield while owner awaited recovery crew

It wants chip pans to be replaced by thermostat controlled fryers and residents who have been drinking are urged to buy a takeaway instead of cooking.