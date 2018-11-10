Fire service called out to help Doncaster man with chemical injuries 

The fire service have been called out to a Doncaster property this morning to help a man who sustained chemical injuries.

The emergency services were sent out to a property in Exchange Street, Hyde Park at around 6.20am to assist with a man suffering from chemical injuries.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said specialist pumps were used to help the man with his injuries, who has now been taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed the man is believed to have sustained the injuries when reaching for bleach stored on a high shelf.

