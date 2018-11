The fire service were called out to a Sheffield property in the early hours of this morning, after a food fire got out of control.

The blaze broke out at a property in Margate Drive, Grimesthorpe at around 1am.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “A lady had left a pan on the hob, and the food had caught fire.

“By the time we arrived the property was smoke logged. We cleared the smoke for them. No-one is believed to have been injured in the fire.”