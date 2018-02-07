Fire-ravaged working men's club near Sheffield demolished

Have your say

The scorched remains of a working men's club attacked by arsonists have been demolished.

A blaze ripped through the derelict Dalton Progressive Working Men’s Club in Rotherham in the early hours of last Friday morning.

Firefighters at the site.

Around 30 firefighters battled for several hours to put the blaze out, which the brigade said had been started deliberately.

Diggers have been on site this week to clear away the remains of the building.

The club closed last year to make way for plans to open up a Lidl supermarket on the site.