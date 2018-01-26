Fire officer raising cash with charity trek

An award-winning fire service emergency planning officer is taking on Sheffield’s biggest road race in support of the city’s leading older person’s charity.

Russ Paramore, aged 56, from Chapeltown, was a latecomer to running having only taken up the sport two years ago.

But he’s since caught the jogging bug competing in more than a dozen competitive road races and hopes making his Sheffield Half Marathon debut will inspire others to pound the streets for Age UK Sheffield.

Russ is based at South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue’s headquarters and last year won a global business continuity award.

He said: “There are many occasions when older people in our communities do not receive appropriate support at many levels. The family unit is often not sufficient in the busy world in which we now live.

“Although the fire service, police and other partners do much to respond to and prevent emergency incidents, it’s clear that often older people can only get by day-to-day with the help of local communities and charities like Age UK Sheffield.

“I started running in July 2015 at the age of 54 and ran my first half marathon in February 2016, followed by my first full marathon in May 2016. Since then I have completed three marathons, 10 half marathons, numerous 10km and 5km races. I have never run in the Sheffield Half Marathon though, and am looking forward to taking on the challenge in my home city.

“I have raised more than £4,000 for children’s cancer charities through my running exploits, but wanted to ensure that I am doing something to support older people too.”

To register for the event call 0114 2502850 or enquiries@ageuksheffield.org.uk