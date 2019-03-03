Fire now out at Rotherham recycling plant

The fire at a Rotherham recycling plant which sent smoke billowing into the sky has now been put out, firefighters have confirmed.

Around 30 firefighters were called to Universal Recycling, on Wharf Road, Rotherham, at around 9.40am on Sunday.

READ MORE: Fast actions of firefighters ‘prevented third blaze at Rotherham recycling plant in matter of months from getting out of control’

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said machinery within the building was on fire but at 12.45pm confirmed it had now been extinguished.

It added two crews would remain on the scene to dampen down.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze found it was caused by a battry catching fire.