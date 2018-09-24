Fire investigators visit Doncaster industrial unit after blaze

Fire investigators are at the scene of a blaze which broke out at an industrial unit in Doncaster last week.

The fire was discovered at the Transpoint building on the Kirk Sandall Industrial Estate just before 5.15am on Friday.

An industrial unit at Kirk Sandall was destroyed by fire last week

The building on Sandall Stones Road housed a number of businesses, including a kitchen warehouse and a fencing firm.

The unit was engulfed in flames for a number of hours and plumes of smoke could be seen across Kirk Sandall on Friday.

Residents were urged to keep their door and windows closed as a precaution.