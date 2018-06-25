Fire engines get STUCK on busy Sheffield street due to 'badly parked cars'

A number of fire engines got stuck on a busy Sheffield street this afternoon thanks to 'double parked cars'.

An eyewitness said that the fire engines were attempting to make their way down Martin Street in Upperthorpe at around 12pm.

Fire engine stuck on Martin Street

However they became stuck when they tried to pass cars that had parked on both sides of the road.

The resident said that eventually the fire engines 'gave up' trying to navigate through the street but one was still stuck on the road.

Last year, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue pleaded with drivers not to block narrow streets by parking on both sides of the road.

This was after a fire engine was left unable to reach an emergency.

Fire crews were called out to Roebuck Road to reports of a laundry fire at a nursing home.

The crew from Rivelin station however was unable to reach the incident due to parked cars blocking their way.

Instead, a fire engine from Central station had to attend via another route, but lost valuable minutes in reaching the incident.

Nobody was injured in the fire but the force urged residents to think about their parking as they 'could be putting the lives of their families, friends and neighbours at risk'.

Area Manager Tony Carlin, Head of Emergency Response said; “Bad parking is a real problem for firefighters. Fire engines require a gap of almost 3 meters to get through.

"We appreciate that people like to park as close to their property as possible, but please think could a fire engine or other emergency vehicle get through the gap.

"With every second counting when attending a fire or road crash it is vital that they can get down streets quickly and safely.”