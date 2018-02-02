Fire crews tackle blaze at South Yorkshire working men's club

Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at a derelict working men's club in Rotherham.

They were alerted to flames at the Progressive Working Men's Club in Doncaster Road, Dalton, at 2.10am.

There are six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform at the scene.

Doncaster Road is closed between Magna Lane and Dalton Lane while fire crews work to bring the blaze under control.

The cause is not yet known.