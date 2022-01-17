Fire crews sent out to blazing building and caravan in Darnall, Sheffield
Crews from four Sheffield fire stations were called out after a building and a caravan went up in flames.
Firefighters from Central, Birley Moor, Rivelin and Parkway fire stations were called out to the blaze on Irving Street, Darnall, just after 10am yesterday.
A fire service spokesman said the fire was believed to have started accidentally.
Firefighters were on the scene until 1.20pm.
One local businessman said he believed the burning building was unused, and added it did not disrupt trade on nearby Staniforth Road.
It was one of a number of fires over the weekend.
Three fire crews from Birley Moor, Parkway and Central stations were called out to a deliberate skip fire at 6.20pm on Saturday on Sheffield Road, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield. The crew came away at 7.15pm.
And firefighters from Central fire station were sent to put out a car fire on John Street, near Bramall Lane, at 5.35pm the same evening.