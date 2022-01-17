Fire crews sent out to blazing building and caravan in Darnall, Sheffield

Crews from four Sheffield fire stations were called out after a building and a caravan went up in flames.

By David Kessen
Monday, 17th January 2022, 2:08 pm

Firefighters from Central, Birley Moor, Rivelin and Parkway fire stations were called out to the blaze on Irving Street, Darnall, just after 10am yesterday.

A fire service spokesman said the fire was believed to have started accidentally.

Firefighters were on the scene until 1.20pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Fire crews were sent to Irving Street, Darnall, after a building and a caravan caught fire

Read More

Read More
South Yorkshire firefighters issue warning about charging e-scooters after house...

One local businessman said he believed the burning building was unused, and added it did not disrupt trade on nearby Staniforth Road.

It was one of a number of fires over the weekend.

Three fire crews from Birley Moor, Parkway and Central stations were called out to a deliberate skip fire at 6.20pm on Saturday on Sheffield Road, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield. The crew came away at 7.15pm.

And firefighters from Central fire station were sent to put out a car fire on John Street, near Bramall Lane, at 5.35pm the same evening.

Sheffield