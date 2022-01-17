Firefighters from Central, Birley Moor, Rivelin and Parkway fire stations were called out to the blaze on Irving Street, Darnall, just after 10am yesterday.

A fire service spokesman said the fire was believed to have started accidentally.

Firefighters were on the scene until 1.20pm.

Fire crews were sent to Irving Street, Darnall, after a building and a caravan caught fire

One local businessman said he believed the burning building was unused, and added it did not disrupt trade on nearby Staniforth Road.

It was one of a number of fires over the weekend.

Three fire crews from Birley Moor, Parkway and Central stations were called out to a deliberate skip fire at 6.20pm on Saturday on Sheffield Road, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield. The crew came away at 7.15pm.