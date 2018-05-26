Fire crews rescue Sheffield man after food fire

Have your say

A Sheffield man has been treated for smoke inhalation after food he was cooking burst into flames.

The incident took place at around 7pm last night (Friday, May 25) on Rudyard Road in Hillsborough.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene, one from Rivelin fire station and two from Sheffield central fire station.

On arrival, firefighters found the blaze already out and treated the man for smoke inhalation before leaving him in the care of the ambulance service.

The South Yorkshire Fire Service said the man had working smoke alarms which alerted him to the danger, probably avoiding a more serious incident.