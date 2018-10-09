Fire crews dealing with incident at Sheffield tower block Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Firefighters are dealing with an incident at a Sheffield city centre tower block this evening. Two fire engines are on Vicar Lane and crews have been seen entering St James House. Fire fighters on Vicar Lane The fire alarm can be heard sounding from the building and the NCP Campo Lane Car Park. More to follow. Man appears at court accused of attempted murder after alleged street shooting Former Rotherham United striker jailed for 15 years for torturing man over £300,000 drug debt