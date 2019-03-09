Fire crews called to tackle blaze in cell at Doncaster prison

Fire crews were called to a Doncaster prison this morning to tackle a blaze in a cell.

A spokesperson said firefighters had been called to Lindholme Prison following reports of a cell fire.

HMP Lindholme

The alarm was raised around 6am this morning, Saturday, March 9.

Fire engines from Thorne attended the scene with another from Doncaster to act as a back up pump.

Prison guards managed to get the detainee out of the cell before emergency services arrived.

The fire was out upon arrival and no injuries were reported, a spokesperson said.

Checks were made to ensure there was no further danger before crews left at 6:30am.