Firefighters were called to an incident at a Lowedges flat earlier this morning.

Both police and the fire service were seen attending the fire at Batemoor Place at around 5.45am.

South Yorkshire Fire Service attended the scene

Those within the building had made their way out before rescue crews arrived and were taken to hospital.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it did attend the scene but did not give any further information.

More to follow.