Fire crews called to house fire in Rotherham

Firefighters prevented a tumble dryer fire, which broke out in a cellar, spreading to a Rotherham house.

Three crews were called to a property on Warwick Street, Moorgate, at around 12.05am on Sunday and spent around an hour-and-half at the scene.

Warwick Street, Moorgate. Picture: Google.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said there was ‘extensive’ fire damage to the cellar but closed doors had prevented it from spreading to the house.

It added everyone was outside the property when they arrived and no-one was injured in the incident.