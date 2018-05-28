Fire crews called out to tackle blaze at Sheffield home

Firefighters were called out to tackle a blaze at a Sheffield home last night.

Two crews from Sheffield Central and and another from Rivelin station got the call at 9.10pm amid reports that a blaze had started inside a home in Sharrow Street, Sharrow.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Yorkshire Air Ambulance leaves scene of major incident on Sheffield estate

READ MORE: Multiple police cars and ambulances flood Sheffield estate amid reports of a stabbing

But when firefighters arrived at the scene the blaze was out on arrival. Nobody was hurt.

READ MORE: First video from scene of major incident on Sheffield estate

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said it had been started accidentally by cooking that had been left unattended in the kitchen.