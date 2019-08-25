Fire crews and police were called out to a blazing camper van
Fire crews and police were called out to an emergency incident where they extinguished a blazing camper van.
By Jon Cooper
Sunday, 25 August, 2019, 09:18
The fire was discovered on Ducksett Lane, Eckington, about 2.25am, today, Sunday, August 25.
A Derbyshire fire service spoeksman said Staveley firefighters used two hose reel jets to put out the blaze and police were also alerted.