Yobs set fire to a motorbike in a mindless arson attack in Sheffield.

A crew from Elm Lane fire station received reports a motorbike had been set ablaze down a gennel between Barnsley Road and Swanbourne Road in Sheffield Lane Top.

Firefighters were called out at around 6.30pm on Friday and spent around half-an-hour at the scene.

Any information on this incident is being urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.