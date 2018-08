Firefighters were called to a Sheffield pub after flames were discovered in the kitchen this morning.

The fire at Ye Olde Mustard Pot, Mortimer Road, Midhopestones, was reported at 5.30am.

Firefighters said the fire started accidentally.

No other details have been released.