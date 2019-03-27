Fire breaks out in four vehicle collision on Sheffield street 

Have your say

A fire broke out after a car crashed into three other vehicles in a Sheffield street.

A crew from Elm Lane Fire Station was called out to deal with the incident in Southey Avenue, Longley, this morning at 1.21am.

Southey Avenue. Picture: Google

A fire service spokesperson said the car became engulfed in flames after colliding with three parked vehicles.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus spent 20 minutes putting the blaze out using a hose reel jet.

