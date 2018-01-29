Fire at Sheffield flat where pets were trapped is believed to be arson

A blaze at a Sheffield flat is believed to have been started deliberately, say fire chiefs.

Firefighters were called to the property on Spring Close View, in Gleadless Valley, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Nobody was inside the flat when the crews arrived to find the front door, window and porch alight, but a number of animals were found within.

The pets were thankfully unharmed as sprinklers in the living room prevented the flames from spreading.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, which sent crews from Central and Parkway stations, today said the fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

It said firefighters were called at 4.40am on Sunday and left the scene at 6.30am.

Steve Helps, head of prevention and protection at the brigade, said the blaze showed how effective sprinklers can be.

"As this incident proves automatic fire sprinklers are most effective during the initial stage of a fire occurring, as a properly installed sprinkler will detect the flames heat, initiate an alarm, and activate just moments after the flames appear," he said.

"I am really pleased that this sprinkler system did its job and doused the flames to prevent it spreading to the rest of the flat."