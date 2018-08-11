Fire at power plant near Sheffield still ongoing nearly a week after it started

A fire at a power plant near Sheffield is still ongoing nearly a week after it started.

Several fire engines were called out to the blaze at the E.ON Climate and Renewables plant in Blackburn Meadows on Saturday August 4 at around 5pm.

Crews are still at the scene and have been constantly monitoring the fire over the past week, with three appliances in attendance at any time.

There is currently also a high volume pump at the site.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said recycled wood fuel had gone up in flames inside an industrial hopper at the site, but that nobody had been injured and that staff are working with firefighters at the scene to tackle the blaze.

The fire is contained within the building, so poses no public health risk to nearby residents.