Fire at former Ski Village site sends smoke billowing across Sheffield
A fire at the former site of Sheffield’s ski village has sent smoke billowing across the city this morning.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said firefighters were called out to the scene at approximately 9.05am, after receiving calls from two concerned members of the public.
Further information on the fire is not yet known.
Once the largest artificial ski resort in Europe, the Sheffield ski village opened in 1988 and was used by winter Olympians for training.
In 2012, a major fire ripped through the resort, the first of a series of blazes believed to be arson attacks.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The village was subsequently closed, and the site fell into a state of disrepair.
In March this year, a group of ‘new age’ travellers who had been living on land near the site for more than a decade lost their legal battle to remain there.
A new winter sports development, costing £22.5million, is now planned for the site.
More to follow.