Fire and broken down vehicle causing rush-hour delays on M1 near Sheffield 

A fire and a broken down vehicle are causing delays during the morning rush-hour on the M1 just outside Sheffield.

A vehicle is currently ablaze at the southbound exit slip road at junction 30 near Barlborough and a broken down vehicle is also affecting traffic at the northbound entry slip at junction 31 at Aston.

J31 of the M1.

Highways England said motorists should expect delays until about 8.30am.