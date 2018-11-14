Fire and broken down vehicle causing rush-hour delays on M1 near Sheffield 

A fire and a broken down vehicle are causing delays during the morning rush-hour on the M1 just outside Sheffield.
A vehicle is currently ablaze at the southbound exit slip road at junction 30 near Barlborough and a broken down vehicle is also affecting traffic at the northbound entry slip at junction 31 at Aston.
Highways England said motorists should expect delays until about 8.30am.