Fir Vale School RIOT: Timeline of how the chaos in Sheffield unfolded

Chaos broke out at a Sheffield school yesterday afternoon with students and parents caught up in the fighting.

Fir Vale School was put on lockdown when a fight between students in the school escalated out of control.

Police at Fir Vale

There was a huge police response with dramatic video footage emerging showing brawls inside and outside the school.

Here is a how the drama unfolded.

12.45pm – Reports of students brawling inside Fir Vale School

1pm – Video footage emerges on social media of huge police presence outside the school

Crowds gather outside the school gates with reports of parents trying to scale the the school fence to get inside but are forced back by officers.

2pm – Fir Vale School issue statement which read: “An incident in school has meant we will be closing at 2pm. All pupils are safe. Any child who should not leave early will be supervised on site in our library. Thank you for your support. Simon Hawkins”

2.30pm – Police isssue statement which read: “At around 12.55pm this afternoon (Tuesday 25 September), police were called to Fir Vale School on Owler Lane, following reports of an altercation between a group of students.

"Officers were deployed and on arrival found that a large number of people had gathered at the gates.

"The crowds have now dispersed and officers remain in the area, liaising with the school."

3pm – More video footage emerges of chaotic scenes outside the school with police dogs deployed to control the situation.

Distraught parents express their concern as they wait to pick their children up; stating they’ve been ‘told nothing by police’.

3.15pm – Huge traffic problems start to form with buses diverting from the scene directly along Upwell Lane and Grimethorpe Road.

3.30pm – A police helicopter is deployed for an overhead assessment of the ‘public order incident’.

3.45pm – Police remain outside the school but the presence begins to reduce.

4pm – Police reveal one student suffered minor injuries during the incident and was treated at the scene.

8pm – Fir Vale School confirms it will be open on Wednesday as usual.

Simon Hawkins said: “We are working closely with the police who have a high profile in the community tonight and who will be in school tomorrow. Pupil assemblies with police are scheduled to reinforce our values and expectations.”