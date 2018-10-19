Fir Vale School headteacher leaves with ‘immediate effect’ one month after riot 

The headteacher of Fir Vale School has left with immediate effect following a ‘riot’ last month.

Parents have been informed that Simon Hawkins has agreed with the Governors to leave the school with ‘immediate effect’ by mutual agreement.

Riot at Fir Vale School

In a letter to parents, seen by The Star, parents were told that Rachel Smith will take over the role on November 5.

Mr Hawkins departure comes one month after a riot broke out at the school, leading to one student suffering minor injuries.

Worrying videos appeared on social media of fighting inside and outside of the school with parents reportedly trying to scale the school fence to get into the grounds.

Police and ambulance staff rushed to the scene with police dogs also seen in videos trying to restore order.

It was later confirmed that a member of staff was assaulted by having their hair pulled outside of the school during the incident.

Usma Saeed, Chair of Governors, said in the letter: “I am writing to let you know that Mr Hawkins and the Governors have agreed he will leave our school with immediate effect and by mutual agreement.

“We are grateful for his work with Fir Vale during which time a great deal has been achieved that will secure the school going forward. We wish him well in his next role.

“We are delighted to announce that we have appointed an experienced Headteacher, Mrs Rachel Smith, to start on November 5.

“Mrs Smith is looking forward to starting with us after the half term holiday and will no doubt contact parents and carers during her first week.

“Mrs Smith is looking forward to sharing her vision for Fir Vale with staff on the training day on 5 November and then welcoming your child personally on the gate on Tuesday November 6.”