Fir Vale School at centre of ‘riot' in Sheffield to open as normal

A Sheffield school where a riot broke out yesterday is to re-open as normal today – with police officers due to take part in special assemblies with pupils.

Fir Vale School was put on lockdown yesterday when a fight between students in the school escalated out of control.

Police and paramedics dealt with a disturbance outside Fir Vale Academy yesterday

Emergency services were alerted to the disturbance at the Owler Lane school, Fir Vale, just before 1pm and found hundreds of concerned parents and residents gathered outside.

There were some initial unconfirmed reports from those in the school and the crowds outside of weapons having been seen.

Dozens of parents tried to scale the school fence to get inside but were force back by police officers trying to regain control and restore calm.

Police dogs were also deployed.

South Yorkshire Police later revealed that one student suffered minor injuries and that the incident was ';quickly resolved’ but officers had remained in Fir Vale for some time afterwards for ‘reassurance’.

Head teacher Simon Hawkins said: “‪School is open tomorrow as usual. We are working closely with the police who have a high profile in the community tonight and who will be in school tomorrow.

“Pupil assemblies with police are scheduled to reinforce our values and expectations.”