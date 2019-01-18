Fines handed to Sheffield landlords who failed to sign up to council scheme to improve conditions for tenants

Fines have been handed out to landlords in parts of Sheffield who have not signed up to its selective licensing scheme – designed to improve conditions for tenants.

Sheffield Council currently introduced the scheme in certain parts of London Road, Abbeydale Road and Chesterfield Road on November 1.

London Road, Sheffield.

The authority said it was designed to make sure that landlords can only rent out properties of a satisfactory standard, and that they manage them well.

A total of 390 applications have been received so far, the council said, and those who did not submit a valid application by November 1 are being handed a fine for failure to license.

In a statement the council said: “We expect landlords to treat their tenants properly and also to deal with tenants in their properties who are not behaving well and causing anti-social behaviour.

Coun Jim Steinke, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety.

“The Fit and Proper check also involves making sure that landlords do not have any criminal convictions which may affect their management of the property. This may result in landlords and agents being refused a licence meaning that they cannot rent out properties in the area.”

As well as doing these checks, the council said it was also knocking on every door that hadn’t applied for a licence and cross checking council tax and benefit information to make sure that the information provided in all applications is accurate.

Coun Jim Steinke, the council’s cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety, said: “It’s our responsibility to make sure that all private sector tenants live in homes that are well-cared for and safe and that’s why this selective licensing scheme is so important.

“We have done a lot of work communicating with landlords over the last few months about the need for them to have a licence. We are disappointed, but not surprised, that some landlords have failed to apply.

“Unless a landlord has a genuine reason for not applying they will be given financial penalties. We would urge any landlord or tenant worried about this to contact the Private Housing Standards team for advice on 0114 2734680.”

For more informaton visit www.sheffield.gov.uk/laclicense