The Lost Chord UK Choir of Hope has proved so successful that the scheme is to be extended into the autumn.

Lost Chord UK is the charity that provides interactive musical experiences for people living with dementia in care homes and day centres across the region and nationally.

The Choir of Hope was the charity’s latest project, aimed at extended Lost Chord UK’s services even more widely into the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the brainchild of Sally Glennon, a Lost Chord UK professional musician and trustee, who approached the charity’s chief executive Clare Langan with a programme aimed specifically at people who have experienced bereavement.

Lost Chord UK musician Sally Glennon came up with the idea for the Choir of Hope

The ten hour-long sessions, presented by Sally and fellow Lost Chord UK musicians Luke Carver Goss, Gary Hammond and Anne-Marie Wilcock, gave people the chance to come together to write, learn and share songs, make new friends and build a support network.

And the season came to a climax as the Choir of Hope shared the stage with musician, comedian and Lost Chord UK patron Jon Courtney for a Concert of Thanksgiving.

That first run proved so popular that it has now been agreed that a second series will begin again at St Gerard’s Catholic Church in Thrybergh on September 13 and will culminate in a second Concert of Thanksgiving on December 6 at 7pm, which will be attended by the Mayor of Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the things we have realised over the past couple of years is that while care home and day care sessions are central to everything we do, there are many more people living with dementia in the wider community who could also benefit from the work we are doing,” said Clare.

Lost Chord chief executive Clare Langan

“The Choir of Hope is one of several exciting new platforms that will give more people than ever the chance to be touched by the power of great music.

“The fact that the first series of sessions proved so popular tells us that the need for our outstanding professional musicians is greater than ever.”