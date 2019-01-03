Criminals were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court last year

Find out which crooks received some of the longest prison sentences in South Yorkshire last year

Below is a list of some of the South Yorkshire criminals served with the longest prison sentences in 2018.

They were all jailed for over 10 years for offences including murder and rape. The list is not exhaustive.

Sentenced to 13-and-a-half years for wounding with intent, possession of an imitation firearm, possession of a bladed weapon and dangerous driving after a stabbing at Morrisons petrol station at Parkgate, Rotherham, in June.

1. Craig Berridge, 38, Dawson Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham

Jailed for 10 years for wounding with intent and possession of a bladed weapon following a stabbing at Morrisons petrol station at Parkgate, Rotherham, in June.

2. Gareth Slater, 33, Kilnhurst Road, Rawmarsh, Rotherham

Life sentence with a minimum of 35 years for murdering Sheffield massage parlour boss Jill Hibberd after burgling her house in Roy Kilner Way, Wombwell, and stabbing her over 70 times in May.

3. Lee Fueloep, 40, of Willow Garth, Wombwell, Barnsley

Jailed for life with a minimum of 24 years for murdering neighbour and friend Glenn Boardman in June.

4. Michael Goddard, 51, of Steven Close, Chapeltown, Sheffield

