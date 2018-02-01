Find out more about what £70 billion transport master plan will mean for Sheffield at Valentine's Day event

You can find out whether you love or loathe the £70 billion transport master plan for the north at a Valentine's Day consultation event in Sheffield.

Transport for the North last month unveiled wide-ranging proposals to better connect northern cities including Sheffield to each other and the rest of the world.

Its 30-year vision includes improving rail links between Sheffield, Manchester and Leeds, and building a road tunnel to speed up journeys across the Pennines.

A 13-week consultation is underway, and you can learn more about the plans and have your say at a consultation event in Sheffield on Wednesday, February 14, from 4pm-7pm.

The event in Sheffield City Hall, at Barker's Pool, will feature two presentations each followed by Q&A sessions at 4pm and 6pm, sandwiching a drop-in Q&A between 5pm and 6pm.

Anyone is welcome to attend, but those planning on doing so are asked to register at transportforthenorth.com/calendar/stp-sheffield.

You can email any questions to engagement@transportforthenorth.com.