Financially desperate thief resorted to shoplifting at a Lidl store

A desperate thief who has been struggling financially with rent arrears and bills was caught stealing two bottles of detergent.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, August 30, how Kyle Mainwood, 21, of Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, was spotted placing the detergent into a bag at a Lidl store before he was stopped by staff as he tried to leave.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The defendant was seen to place the two bottles of washing detergent into a plastic bag and he walked past the tills without making a payment.

“He was stopped and handed the bag back and he was detained by staff and he gave his name and he was arrested by police.”

Mainwood told police he had stolen the goods because he had no money.

The defendant, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to committing the theft at the store on Foljambe Road, Chesterfield, after the incident on June 29.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said: “It’s a low level shop theft and he was clearly seen by staff and on CCTV.

“There were full and frank admissions made at the police station and he explained he simply did not have any funds.

“He was released from custody in February and he has been struggling to manage his income.”

Miss Sargent added that Mainwood has previously lived in supported accommodation so he does not have experience in managing bills or rent.

She said that after his release from custody it took some time to set up his Universal Credit benefits and he has been struggling to pay his bills.

District Judge Andrew Davison sentenced Mainwood to a 12 month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge.