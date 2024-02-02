Final stage of Crystal Peaks improvement work set to begin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work to replace the award-winning Sheffield shopping mall’s glazing system and associated mechanical and electrical equipment - all part of a drive towards greater energy efficiency - started last summer.

​The glazing in both the east and west malls is proceeding on schedule and now work has recently begun on the most complex section of the project - the Crystal Peaks central atrium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​“This has been a significant project that was in the planning stages for a considerable time before launch to ensure that the works are completed safely,” said Crystal Peaks centre manager Lee Greenwood.

The final phase of improvement works at Crystal Peaks is about to begin

​“The work has include replacing glass and the underlying sub-frame that supports the glass, replacing it with a new, improved and more thermally efficient glazing system.

​“The aim is to enhance safety, preventing water ingress and assist with more energy efficient internal climate control and ensure the centre is fit for purpose for future decades.

​“Some of the lighting, ventilation and fire safety equipment in the high-level areas is also being replaced.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Lee added that work on the central atrium would, as with the rest of the project, be carried out with the minimum inconvenience to both businesses and customers, with contractors scheduled to have finished all works and be off site by early summer.

​The work marks one of the biggest investments Crystal Peaks has seen for many years and reflects the centre’s continued faith in the future of the complex.

​“Crystal Peaks is a champion of environmental issues, especially in its approach to on site waste management, energy efficiency and carbon footprint reduction,” said Lee.

“This important new structural work has been developed to aid us in our journey towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions and these new glazed units will certainly have a major and noticeable impact on our heating efficiency as well, improving comfort levels for visitors throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​“Sustainability is always a primary focus for us, with reduction, reuse, and recycling encouraged across the whole site.

​“All the removed glass from this project will be going directly to recycling.