Here are the next six shortlisted businesses for our Shop Sheffield awards. The final decision on the winners will be made by an expert panel of judges (and I’m glad it won’t be me because it was hard enough to choose the shortlist). I hope you will be pleased with the shortlist we have chosen. Each and every one of these businesses is highly commended in their field and promotes all that is great about our city as they produce things which are locally made. A big thank you also to the three award sponsors, The Moor, The Moor Market and Crystal Peaks Market. I hope that these awards are encouraging you to think about shopping locally, particularly as we head in to peak festive shopping season. Your purchases will delight the recipient of the gift you buy, and the retailer who made it.

Laura Barker at Birds Yard on Chapel Walk recommend late christmas gifts

Championing Indies

​​​​​​​​​​​​​Bird’s Yard

Bird’s Yard is a collaboration of many brilliant designers, makers, artists and more who stock the shop with a fantastic collection of unique homewares, clothes, jewellery, food, cards and more.

The shop is home to dozens of Sheffield designers and creators, and gives many makers a chance to showcase and sell the products they make.

Nat Bond, of Stannington, Sheffield, with her son Alfie. Nat launched her own skincare range - Nathalie Bond Organics - with her husband Andy in 2014 when she was expecting Alfie.

Shoppers can expect to find pieces that are true one offs by local independent designers, and there’s always something new too.

More than 70 designers sell their wares from the store, which has been in the heart of the city since 2012.

Bird’s Yard: 44 Chapel Walk, City Centre

All Good Stuff

All Good Stuff Justine Hutchison and Sarah Catterall, directors and makers at the shop

All Good Stuff is a not-for-profit community interest company based in Sheffield city centre. The shop stocks and sells the work of more than 60 local artists and makers.

There huge range of items for sale include art, textiles, jewellery, mugs, cushions, badges, handbags, scarves and ceramics.

The four women who run the store, including founding member and director Anne Phipps, ensure that all the profit made goes back in to supporting the shop and the makers. Two to three times a year people are invited to apply to sell their work in the shop.

All Good Stuff: Butcher Works, Arundel Street

Making candles for The Sheffield Candle company.

Sheffield Makers Shop

Sheffield Makers Shop exclusively sells items by makers and artists living in Sheffield, and has recently is opened a new store on Ecclesall Road, one of the city’s busiest shopping hubs.

The company, which also has a shop in the Winter Garden, is collaboratively run and staffed between the different makers that sell their wares in store.

Sheffield Makers was set up in 2015 as a temporary store for the festive season, and was then set up as a permanent store after a successful month of sales.

Sheffield Makers Shop: Hunter’s Bar roundabout in Ecclesall Road

Treats

Sheffield Maker's shop. Pictured is Giles Grover and his Small Machines.

Nathalie Bond

Nathalie Bond, a natural skin care range, was created by Sheffield mum Nat Bond four years ago when she was expecting her first child, Alfie.

The original product range included handmade soap and candles, and it now features soap blocks, liquid soap, body oil, bath salts, body scrubs, lip salves, soy wax candles and skin balms. The products are all made in a small workshop next to the home that Nat and her husband share.

Each product is a blend of luxurious natural ingredients that are beneficial to the skin, such as coconut oil, shea butter, Dead Sea salts, essential oils, beeswax and clay.

Nathalie Bond products are sold at stockists across the city.

The Sheffield Candle Company

The Sheffield Candle Company brand was launched by entrepreneur James McKennan, who created candles inspired by the scenery and scents of the city.

The brand brings together some of the e scents which can be found in popular beauty spots Endcliffe Park and the Botanical Gardens.

James launched his company in 2015 after experimenting with a child’s candle making kit.He fine-tuned his skills and developed a selection of simple scented candles, before deciding to try to sell some of his creations at local markets.

Products are sold at stockists across the city.

Record Collector

Record Collector is South Yorkshire’s largest independent vinyl and CD store, and stocks more than 50,000 vinyl records and 25,000 CDs.

It has been at the heart of the city’s music scene since Barry Everard opened it in 1978.

Music lovers can buy, sell and offer part exchange on a huge selection of records.

The CD collection includes rock, pop and indie, a large selection of jazz and classical; plus dedicated sections for folk and world, blues, rock ‘n’ roll and rockabilly, reggae, soul, country and soundtracks.

Record Collector: 233 Fulwood Road, Broomhill

Barry Everard whose record shop Record Collector in Sheffield celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Picture Scott Merrylees