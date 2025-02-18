Films showing at the Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre
Hollywood Plaza
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (PG): Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before.
With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance.
Daily from Thursday February 20 until SundayFebruary 23, daily at11am. All seats for Sonic £5 each.
Captain America 4: Brave New World (12A): Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan.
Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford star.
Daily from February 20 until Sunday January 23 at 1.30pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm.
Monday Februry 24, Tueday February 25, Wednesday February 25 and Thursday February 27, daily at 7.30pm.
Wednesday February 26 at 1.30pm and 4.30pm.
Stephen Joseph Theatre
Mary Poppins (1964, dementia-friendly screening): Practically Perfect in Every Way, Mary Poppins flies out of the windy London skies and into the home of two mischievous children, helping them to reconnect with their parents.
Julie Andrews plays the nanny, and Dick Van Dyke is her chimney sweep Bert and the parents are David Tomlinson and Glynis Johns. The score includes A Spoonful of Sugar, Let’s Go Fly a Kite and Feed the Birds.
Friday February 21 at 1pm.
Becoming Led Zeppelin: documentary tracing the journeys of the four members of the Stairway To Heaven rockers, with contributions from the three surviving band members and archive footage of John Bonham.
Saturday February 22 at 7.45pm.
A Complete Unknown: the ever-versatile Timothée Chalamet portrays Bob Dylan in this biopic looking at the early life of the musician in New York.
Also stars Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo and Edward Norton as Pete Seeger.
Monday February 24, Tuesday February 25 and Wednesday February 26 February at 7.45pm; Thursday February 27 and Friday February 28 at 1.45pm.
Royal Ballet and Opera: Swan Lake: one of classical ballet’s most powerful tale of loves, treachery and forgiveness, choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov with additional choreography by Liam Scarlett and Frederick Ashton.
Tchiakovsky’s gorgeous score.
Thursday February 27 at 7.15pm.
Moviedrome: A Taste of Honey (1961): Rita Tushingham plays Jo in this adaptation of Shelagh Delaney’s innovative play, written when she was 18, which defines the bleakness and bigotry of post-war Britain.
Dora Bryan and Robert Stephens also star.
Each Moviedrome film has an extended intro from film expert George Cromack.
Friday, February 28 at 7.45pm.