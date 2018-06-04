Film felines Deadpool and Jedi looking for furever homes

The RSPCA is searching for homes for two film buff felines named Deadpool and Jedi from popular movies.

With the recent release of superhero film Deadpool 2 and prequel Solo: A Star Wars Story, these two movie moggies are now hoping to find their own sequel.

Deadpool is a five-year-old ginger cat who came into RSPCA care after he was found as a stray in Sheffield with a nasty abscess wound.

He was very nervous and scared of almost everything on arrival but with some TLC from staff they were able to slowly build up his confidence and the vet was able to treat his abscess with antibiotics.

Tammy Wilson, animal care manager, said: “Although he can still be a worried boy, Deadpool will now sit with his favourite people for cuddles, some gentle grooming and playing with toys. He is also much more willing to interact with new people and will need someone who can spend some time building up trust.

“This handsome chap is looking for an experienced home with a family with older children. He would also prefer to be the only cat in the household.”

Jedi, a five-year-old black cat, from a galaxy far far away, is also looking for his forever home. His birthday (May the Fourth) came and went and sadly Jedi is still patiently waiting to be rehomed at Southall Cattery in Hounslow.

He could live with another cat and is ideally suited to a family with older children.

To give Deadpool or Jedi a loving home visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet or contact RSPCA Sheffield Animal Centre on 0114 289 8050 for Deadpool, or RSPCA Southall Cattery on 0300 123 0746 for Jedi.