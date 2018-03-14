Fierce debate among Sheffield Star readers over police chief's idea to legalise cannabis

Have your say

Comments made by a senior police chief that cannabis should be sold legally has sparked fierce debate among Star readers.

Arfon Jones, the police and crime commissioner for North Wales, said the drug was “far less harmful” than alcohol and argued it was “illogical” for it to be illegal.

He added that he wanted to see it “sold by responsible retailers similar to off-licences.”

The view sparked a flurry of comments on The Star’s Facebook page with many readers expressing strong views on the controversial subject.

Bethany Bradshaw claimed similar policies had been adopted abroad in which people were allowed ‘to take them safely along with places where they can ween themselves off it.’

She added: “Crime and drug use was cut by more than half afterwards.”

Warren Andrews posted: “Cannabis should never have been illegal to start with.”

Emma-Louise Brown argued: “For medical reasons yes it should be available but not for those that don’t require it.

“It can contribute to so many mental health issues. It is also a dangerous drug.”

Karen Beech posted: “Not sure about selling them in off-licenses but doing something with the law might reduce the crime rate.”

Paul Rutherford said: “Legalise the lot, sell it in chemists.

“Sell it cheap enough with a Government warning on. It would stop all drug smuggling and all funding of organised crime.

“Use the tax for hospitals and the police.”

According to a poll last year, nearly half of people in the UK back the legalisation of cannabis.

The survey by polling company ORB found that, of the 2, 000 people surveyed, 47 per cent now back legalising cannabis for sale through licensed shops.

Another study, commissioned by the Liberal Democrats, showed that the UK economy would be approximately £1 billion better off per year if cannabis were to be decriminalised.