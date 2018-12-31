Festive ice hockey game raises a cool £18,000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital

A team of committed fundraisers raised a cool £18,000 as they found a n-ice way of drawing in the coffers for Sheffield’s Children Hospital.

Youngsters from Sheffield Ice Hockey Academy joined forced with amatuer players to take part in the fifth annual Christmas Classic ice hockey match.

Those who took part in this year's Christmas Classic to raise money for Sheffield Children's Hospital. Picture: Richard Davies of Chudd Photography.

And after more than 1,200 filled Ice Sheffield on Friday, organisers and those who took part smashed their £10,000 target.

READ MORE: Police probe continues into hit-and-run in Rotherham

Matthew Newton, one of the event’s organisers, said: “Me and fellow organiser Craig Smith were playing in the All Stars tournament five years ago, which also raises money for charity, and we just said we should do something similar at Christmas and that was it – the Christmas Classic was born.

“It’s now in its fifth year and has raised thousands. We set a target of £10,000 for this year and I thought that was optimistic but as it stands we’re at more than £18,000 including Gift Aid.

“It’s been a crazy year with loads of new ideas on how to improve the Christmas Classic, all of which seemed to work pretty well, I thought.”

READ MORE: Drink driver crashed in Sheffield day after buying car

This year’s theme saw Team Buzz battle it out against Team Woody at Ice Sheffield on Friday, December 28 and players raised money through sponsorship and fundraising websites.

Singer Lucy Milburn, who competed in ITV talent competition The Voice, performed live and former Sheffield Steeler Ron Shudra also coached one of the teams.

READ MORE: Teetotal grandad suffered multiple injuries after unprovoked attack in Sheffield pub while on Christmas night out

Players have dressed up as Father Christmas, festive puddings, elves and Christmas crackers in previous years and many of the players said Sheffield Children’s Hospital has a place in their hearts.