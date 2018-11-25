Festive fun for all the family as Christmas events get underway in Sheffield

Hundreds of people braved the cold to get into the festive spirit as several Christmas fayres were held in Sheffield.
Whirlow Hall Farm was transformed into a Winter Wonderland once again for its ever-popular fair.
There were craft and farmers’ market stalls for shoppers to pick up some gifts and stocking fillers. Father Christmas also paid a visit to the event, along with his elves and his reindeer.
Sheffield Mencap and Gateway held a fair at Norfolk Lodge in Norfolk Park, with all money raised going to fund its services.
An array of unique presents ideas were available at a craft fair at Tapton Hall.
