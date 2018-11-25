Festive fun for all the family as Christmas events get underway in Sheffield

Hundreds of people braved the cold to get into the festive spirit as several Christmas fayres were held in Sheffield.

Whirlow Hall Farm was transformed into a Winter Wonderland once again for its ever-popular fair.

Richard Key, Lianne Key, Donrieth Key and Tina Holmes

There were craft and farmers’ market stalls for shoppers to pick up some gifts and stocking fillers. Father Christmas also paid a visit to the event, along with his elves and his reindeer.

Sheffield Mencap and Gateway held a fair at Norfolk Lodge in Norfolk Park, with all money raised going to fund its services.

An array of unique presents ideas were available at a craft fair at Tapton Hall.

Sarah Leaning is a winner on thewheel of fortune

Elves Dani Chadderton and Jane Bowles on raffle duty

Jayne Hides, of the little glass room with her glass ornaments at the Tapton Hall Craft Fayre.

Carole Clarke, Maggie Macdougall and Barrie Grubb, of the Stroke Association Sheffield, with their christmas decorations at the Tapton Hall Craft Fayre.

Tim Mitchell with his hand made jewellry at the Tapton Hall Craft Fayre.

Mary Keating with her crafts at the Tapton Hall Craft Fayre.

Jill Dyson and Lucy Taylor with their christmas decorations at the Whirlow Hall Farm Christmas Fayre.

Annette Crook with her knitted teddy bears at the Whirlow Hall Farm Christmas Fayre.