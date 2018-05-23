Ferrari driver involved in supercar smash in Sheffield tracked down by police

A Ferrari driver involved in a supercar smash in Sheffield has been tracked down by the police after disappearing from the crash scene.

South Yorkshire Police said when officers arrived at the crash scene on the Tinsley roundabout, close to Meadowhall, on Sunday night, the Ferrari driver could not be found.

The Ferrari 458 and a Porsche 718 collided at around 7.55pm, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

Police officers said the Porsche overturned during the smash but the 26-year-old driver escaped with minor injuries.

It has not been revealed whether the Ferrari driver was injured.

A police probe into the incident is under way, with officers wanting to hear from witnesses or anyone who saw the way the cars were being driven beforehand.

South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Contact has been made with the driver of the Ferrari and he is assisting police with enquiries."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 902 of May 20.