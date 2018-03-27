Fernando Forestieri pays tribute to Barry Bannan after Sheffield Wednesday comeback

Fernando Forestieri gave Owls fans a rare opportunity to smile this season as made his long-awaited comeback from injury yesterday.

The Argentina international turned out for the club's Under 23s against Coventry City on Monday afternoon.

Owls fans were even more delighted when they saw Forestieri tuck away a first-half penalty in his first taste of competitive action since August.

Forestieri has been ruled out with a knee injury since August and has frustratingly been joined on the treatment table by many of his teammates.

One of the many first-teamers to join Forestieri on the sidelines is midfielder Barry Bannan who made his comeback during the 2-1 Yorkshire derby win over Leeds United last week.

Forestieri has now declared himself fit to play in Friday's clash with Preston North End at Hillsborough and also had a special message for Bannan following the match.

The striker was unable to wear his beloved number 45 shirt for the Under 23s clash; instead replicating his Scottish international's squad number.

He tweeted: "So happy to play today but more happy to use this number I feel like the magic man @bazzabannan25."

And Bannan, not to be outdone by his teammate, replied back with a classy message of his own.

"He is back scoring goals well done mate glad to see you back #fessi #10," he tweeted.