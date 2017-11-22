Female driver is pulled over by police in Sheffield - but she's not 'dressed for the occassion'

Have your say

Nobody ever wants to be pulled over by police while they're driving, especially when they're not dressed for the occasion.

But that's exactly what happened to one woman when she was stopped by police in Sheffield on Monday.

South Yorkshire Police had to stop the woman as she wasn't insured and didn't have a full licence.

However, when they stopped her, officers found that the driver was still in her pyjamas and dressing gown.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Bit of an embarrassing stop.

"The female driver of this car was still in her PJs and dressing gown when we caused it to stop.

"Turns out she wasn't insured and didn't have a full licence either.

"Her passenger wasn't covered to use the car so we seized it much to her dislike.

"So a couple of things. 1) Make sure you have the correct driving documents before you get behind the wheel. 2) Be dressed for the occasion."