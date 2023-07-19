Good music, good food and time for celebration…Westfest had all the ingredients for the perfect party at Westbourne School.

In true festival style, everybody entering the Broomhill independent school’s annual event wore a WestFest 2023 wrist band.

Adding to the festival vibe, there were also two food trucks and even that great festival staple - the obligatory portaloos!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The after-school event saw pupils running tombolas and stalls - including glitter tattoos and tasty waffles - with all money raised going to the school’s charity of the year, Baby Basics, the Sheffield volunteer-led project which supports new mothers and families who are struggling to meet the financial and practical burden of looking after a new baby.

There were many musical styles to enjoy at Westfest

A full range of musical performances from the school’s young musicians demonstrated the diversity of talent and tastes.