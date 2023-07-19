In true festival style, everybody entering the Broomhill independent school’s annual event wore a WestFest 2023 wrist band.
Adding to the festival vibe, there were also two food trucks and even that great festival staple - the obligatory portaloos!
The after-school event saw pupils running tombolas and stalls - including glitter tattoos and tasty waffles - with all money raised going to the school’s charity of the year, Baby Basics, the Sheffield volunteer-led project which supports new mothers and families who are struggling to meet the financial and practical burden of looking after a new baby.
A full range of musical performances from the school’s young musicians demonstrated the diversity of talent and tastes.
And a highlight of the event was the official launch of the new Westbourne School Hall by ex-governor Glen Day, who had managed the project through to completion.