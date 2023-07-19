News you can trust since 1887
Feeling the summer musical vibes at WestFest 2023

Good music, good food and time for celebration…Westfest had all the ingredients for the perfect party at Westbourne School.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:17 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 12:17 BST

In true festival style, everybody entering the Broomhill independent school’s annual event wore a WestFest 2023 wrist band.

Adding to the festival vibe, there were also two food trucks and even that great festival staple - the obligatory portaloos!

The after-school event saw pupils running tombolas and stalls - including glitter tattoos and tasty waffles - with all money raised going to the school’s charity of the year, Baby Basics, the Sheffield volunteer-led project which supports new mothers and families who are struggling to meet the financial and practical burden of looking after a new baby.

There were many musical styles to enjoy at WestfestThere were many musical styles to enjoy at Westfest
There were many musical styles to enjoy at Westfest

A full range of musical performances from the school’s young musicians demonstrated the diversity of talent and tastes.

And a highlight of the event was the official launch of the new Westbourne School Hall by ex-governor Glen Day, who had managed the project through to completion.

