Fearsome-looking knife found on streets of Sheffield

This fearsome-looking knife was removed by police from the streets of Sheffield.

The blade, measuring well over 30cms was discovered in Broomhall, officers revealed as they shared the alarming photo this afternoon.

Sergeant Adam Wood, of the Sheffield Central policing team, said: "Thankfully the knife was recovered before any serious harm can be done.

"Enquiries have commenced to locate its owner. Carry a knife, lose your life!"

No one is believed to have been arrested at this stage.

Police revealed the knife had been found the day after armed police were deployed to Parson Cross following a report of three people allegedly discussing looking for a gun on Deerlands Avenue.

